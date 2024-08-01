IBPS PO 2024: Banking Personnel Selection begins registration for 4455 posts today at ibps.in; steps to apply here

  • IBPS PO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has begun registration for 4455 posts today at the official website, ibps.in. Check important dates and eligibility here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated1 Aug 2024, 09:57 AM IST
IBPS PO 2024: Registration begins for 4455 IBPS PO posts begins today at ibps.in.
IBPS PO 2024: Registration begins for 4455 IBPS PO posts begins today at ibps.in.

IBPS PO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the comprehensive notification for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT) across participating banks. The registration and application process began on the website ibps.in on August 1 and the application deadline is August 21.

Important dates

Online registration, fee payment and edit window: August 1 to 21

Pre-examination training: September, 2024

Call letters for Prelims: October 2024

Prelims exam: October 19 and 20, 2024

Also Read | Puja Khedkar’s IAS candidature cancelled, UPSC debars her from all future exams

IBPS PO Prelims result: October/November, 2024

Call letters for Mains examination: November, 2024

Mains examination: November 30, 2024

Mains result: December, 2024/January, 2025

Interviews: February, 2025

Provisional allotment: April, 2025

Also Read | NEET PG 2024: NBEMS to release exam city allotment details today

Vacancy details

IBPS PO 2024 will take place for 4455 vacancies in 11 participating banks-

  • Bank of Baroda: Not reported
  • Bank of India: 885 vacancies
  • Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported
  • Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies
  • Canara Bank: 750 vacancies

Also Read | ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur over ₹20,000 crore bank fraud case
  • Indian Bank: Not reported
  • Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies
  • Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies
  • Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies
  • UCO Bank: Not reported
  • Union Bank of India: Not reported

Eligibility Criteria

According to the eligibility criteria the applicants should be at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old as on August 1, 2024. Candidates born earlier than August 2, 1994 and later than August 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive) will be ineligible to apply

Meanwhile, age limit relaxation has been given to the reserved category candidates.

Also Read | Noida bank employee dies by suicide, blames colleagues in suicide note

How to apply

The steps to register for IBPS PO 2024 are given below:

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
  • On the home page, click on ‘IBPS PO 2024 Advertisement’
  • Register by clicking on 'New Registration' tab
  • Fill in the required details and click on submit
  • Registration ID and password will be generated
  • Upload scanned photograph and signature
  • Provide required details such as personal details, educational qualifications, computer certification courses, languages known, preferences of banks, etc
  • Preview the application form
  • Upload left thumb impression and handwritten declaration
  • Pay the requisite application fees and click on submit

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 09:57 AM IST
HomeNewsIBPS PO 2024: Banking Personnel Selection begins registration for 4455 posts today at ibps.in; steps to apply here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    168.05
    09:58 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    2.7 (1.63%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    255.20
    09:58 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    1.35 (0.53%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    146.45
    09:58 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.4 (-1.61%)

    Tata Power

    458.25
    09:58 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    4.6 (1.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    295.55
    09:49 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    22.25 (8.14%)

    360 One Wam

    1,196.35
    09:49 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    64.8 (5.73%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    818.20
    09:49 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    44.15 (5.7%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management

    6,695.10
    09:49 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    352.9 (5.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue