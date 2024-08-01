IBPS PO 2024: Banking Personnel Selection begins registration for 4455 posts today at ibps.in; steps to apply here

IBPS PO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the comprehensive notification for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT) across participating banks. The registration and application process began on the website ibps.in on August 1 and the application deadline is August 21.
Online registration, fee payment and edit window: August 1 to 21
Pre-examination training: September, 2024
Call letters for Prelims: October 2024
Prelims exam: October 19 and 20, 2024
IBPS PO Prelims result: October/November, 2024
Call letters for Mains examination: November, 2024
Mains examination: November 30, 2024
Mains result: December, 2024/January, 2025
Interviews: February, 2025
Provisional allotment: April, 2025
IBPS PO 2024 will take place for 4455 vacancies in 11 participating banks-
According to the eligibility criteria the applicants should be at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old as on August 1, 2024. Candidates born earlier than August 2, 1994 and later than August 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive) will be ineligible to apply
Meanwhile, age limit relaxation has been given to the reserved category candidates.
The steps to register for IBPS PO 2024 are given below:
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess