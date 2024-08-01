IBPS PO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the comprehensive notification for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT) across participating banks. The registration and application process began on the website ibps.in on August 1 and the application deadline is August 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important dates Online registration, fee payment and edit window: August 1 to 21

Call letters for Prelims: October 2024

Prelims exam: October 19 and 20, 2024

IBPS PO Prelims result: October/November, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Call letters for Mains examination: November, 2024

Mains examination: November 30, 2024

Mains result: December, 2024/January, 2025 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interviews: February, 2025

Provisional allotment: April, 2025

Vacancy details IBPS PO 2024 will take place for 4455 vacancies in 11 participating banks- {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank of Baroda: Not reported

Bank of India: 885 vacancies

Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported

Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies

Canara Bank: 750 vacancies

Indian Bank: Not reported

Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies

Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies

Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies

UCO Bank: Not reported

Union Bank of India: Not reported Eligibility Criteria According to the eligibility criteria the applicants should be at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old as on August 1, 2024. Candidates born earlier than August 2, 1994 and later than August 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive) will be ineligible to apply

Meanwhile, age limit relaxation has been given to the reserved category candidates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to apply The steps to register for IBPS PO 2024 are given below: