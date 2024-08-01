IBPS PO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the comprehensive notification for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT) across participating banks. The registration and application process began on the website ibps.in on August 1 and the application deadline is August 21.
Important dates
Online registration, fee payment and edit window: August 1 to 21
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Pre-examination training: September, 2024
Call letters for Prelims: October 2024
Prelims exam: October 19 and 20, 2024
IBPS PO Prelims result: October/November, 2024
Call letters for Mains examination: November, 2024
Mains examination: November 30, 2024
Mains result: December, 2024/January, 2025
Interviews: February, 2025
Provisional allotment: April, 2025
Vacancy details
IBPS PO 2024 will take place for 4455 vacancies in 11 participating banks-
- Bank of Baroda: Not reported
- Bank of India: 885 vacancies
- Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported
- Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies
- Canara Bank: 750 vacancies
- Indian Bank: Not reported
- Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies
- Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies
- Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies
- UCO Bank: Not reported
- Union Bank of India: Not reported
Eligibility Criteria
According to the eligibility criteria the applicants should be at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old as on August 1, 2024. Candidates born earlier than August 2, 1994 and later than August 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive) will be ineligible to apply
Meanwhile, age limit relaxation has been given to the reserved category candidates.
How to apply
The steps to register for IBPS PO 2024 are given below:
- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
- On the home page, click on ‘IBPS PO 2024 Advertisement’
- Register by clicking on 'New Registration' tab
- Fill in the required details and click on submit
- Registration ID and password will be generated
- Upload scanned photograph and signature
- Provide required details such as personal details, educational qualifications, computer certification courses, languages known, preferences of banks, etc
- Preview the application form
- Upload left thumb impression and handwritten declaration
- Pay the requisite application fees and click on submit