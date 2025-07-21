IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Registration window closes today for 5208 PO posts at ibps.in

IBPS PO 2025: The registration process for the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) 2025 recruitment examination ends today, July 21. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online registration window after this date. Aspiring candidates must apply for IBPS PO 2025 at ibps.in before the deadline.
The application process commenced on July 1, in accordance with the schedule released in the official notification. After closing the IBPS PO application process, the Banking Institute will conduct pre-examination training and release admit cards for preliminary examinations in August. The exact exam date will be released later.
Given below are key dates to remember:
A total of 5208 vacancies are being offered by the following participating banks in the IBPS PO 2025 recruitment:
Bank of Baroda: 1000 vacancies
Bank of India: 700 vacancies
Bank of Maharashtra: 1000 vacancies
Central Bank of India: 5000 vacancies
Canara Bank: 1000 vacancies
Indian Bank: Not reported
Indian Overseas Bank: 450 vacancies
Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies
Punjab and Sind Bank: 358 vacancies
UCO Bank: Not reported
Union Bank of India: Not reported
The eligibility criteria requires that the applicants must be at least 20 and not more than 30 years of age. Besides a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university, the candidate must have a healthy credit history when joining the participating banks.
“Merely applying for, qualifying in the CRP and getting provisionally allotted in one of the Participating Banks does not imply that a candidate will necessarily be eligible for employment in any of the Participating Banks. It is expressly clarified that the ultimate authority for recruitment is the Participating Bank itself. The Participating Bank concerned may, in its sole discretion, reject the candidature of anyone provisionally allotted to it through the CRP,” IBPS said in its notification dated June 30.