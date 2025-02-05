Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'old-school Bollywood love song' is doing the rounds on social media. Featuring Khushi Kapoor alongside Saif Ali Khan's eldest son, the song ‘tere ishq mein’ of the film titled ‘Nadaaniyan’ has aroused excitement among netizens.

The movie When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend. The film’s music label Sony Music India posted the song on social media and the caption states, “Hum phassne wale hai, inke ishq mein! Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, in this love story for a new generation. Nadaaniyan is coming soon, only on Netflix. #IshqMein song out now!”

The first track from the movie ‘Nadaaniyan’ is composed by Sachin-Jigar, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur and Sachin-Jigar.

Social media reaction Social media charmed by debutant actor's screen presence strongly reacted to the two-minute two-second trailer. The viral song amassed 1.2 lakh upvotes, nearly 89 lakh views and several comments. Commenting at the soft melody, a user said, “Music is so soft yet powerful, it's like an old-school Bollywood love song but with a modern vibe! ”

Another user remarked, “Romantic Bollywood songs wapas trend pe aane chahiye, aur yeh gaana uska start hai!Ibrahim ka charm toh alag level ka hai, banda screen pe full hero lag raha hai!” A third user stated, “Sachin-Jigar ne fir se dil jeet liya! Yeh gaana sun ke feel aa gayi!” A fourth user replied, “Gaane ki melody alag hi soothing hai, Bollywood needs more songs like this!”

A fifth user stated, “I’m definitely excited for Ibrahim. They both look great together!” A sixth user wrote, “This song is giving me life right now.Ibrahim ki screen presence next level hai! Looks ka toh alag hi charm hai bhai!” A seventh user said, “well, Ibrahim seems promising and convincing....after all he's got genes from her GrandMa.”

The song 'tere ishq mein' featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor from 'Nadaaniyan' is trending online.

About Nadaaniyan The ensemble cast features Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Archana Puran Singh and Meezaan Jafri. The streaming giant Netflix, which will release the movie soon, shows Ibrahim Ali Khan in the titular role of Arjun and Khushi Kapoor plays the role of Pia.