Icahn Enterprises shares plunge to 20-year low after $400 million unit sale plan

ICAHN ENTERPRISES-STOCK SALE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX):UPDATE 3-

Reuters
Published27 Aug 2024, 03:05 AM IST
Icahn Enterprises shares plunge to 20-year low after $400 million unit sale plan
Icahn Enterprises shares plunge to 20-year low after $400 million unit sale plan

(Adds closing share price, trading volume, Icahn office no comment)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares of billionaire investor Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises closed at a more than 20-year low on Monday after the firm said it will sell up to $400 million depository units through an "at-the-market" offering program.

The stock dropped as much as 14.3% to $13.62, the lowest since November 2003, but pared losses to close down 11.5% at $14.07, the weakest since February 2004.

About 6.8 million shares changed hands, making it the busiest session in just over a year.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it intends to use net proceeds from the offering to fund potential acquisitions and for company purposes.

Icahn's office did not immediately provide a comment when called on Monday afternoon.

Icahn and his company last week settled charges with U.S. regulators that for years he failed to disclose pledging the majority of the firm's securities for billions in personal margin loans. Together they agreed to pay $2 million in penalties.

Icahn Enterprises is still at loggerheads with short-seller Hindenburg Research, which last year accused Icahn of running a "Ponzi-like" scheme to pay dividends by overvaluing its holdings. Hindenburg also raised questions about Icahn's margin borrowing.

Jefferies, as sales agent, is handling the share sale program for Icahn Enterprises, a separate statement showed.

Jefferies is the only brokerage to cover the company, rating it a "buy" with a price target of $25, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru and Lance Tupper in New York; additional reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Richard Chang)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 03:05 AM IST
HomeNewsIcahn Enterprises shares plunge to 20-year low after $400 million unit sale plan

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue