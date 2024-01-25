ICAI CA exam 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on 25 January announced the date sheet for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams on their official website i.e. icai.org. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the official notification, the foundation course exams will be held in June i.e. on 20, 22, 24, and 25th June 2024.

The Intermediate course exams for Group 1 are scheduled to be held on 3, 5, and 7 May while the Group 2 exams will be held on 9th, 11 and 13th May 2024.

Also Read: ICAI Result November 2023: CA Final, Inter results out on icai.nic.in; Check toppers list here The ICAI CA Final exams for Group 1 will be held on 2nd, 4th, and 6th May 2024 while the Group 2 exams will be held on 8th, 10th, and 11th January 2024.

The International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) exams will be held on 10 and 12th May 2024.

As per ICAI CA official notifications, "It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies."

Exam duration The duration of the Foundation exam (Papers 1 and 2), All intermediate papers and Final exam (Papers 1 to 5) will be 3 hours i.e. from 2-5 pm. Foundation papers 3 and 4 will be for 2 hours i.e. from 2-4 pm. The duration of the Final exam (Paper 6) and (INTT – AT) will be 4 hours i.e. 2-6 pm.

Fees: Intermediate Course Examination: For Indian Centre(s)

Single Group / Unit (All except 2): Rs. 1500/-

Both Groups / Unit 2: Rs. 2700/-

Final Course Examination For Indian Centre(s):

Single Group - ₹1800/-

Both Groups - ₹3300/-

International Taxation-Assessment Test: ₹2000

Foundation Course Examination For Indian Centre(s) - 1500/-

Read the official notification on ICAI CA exams here Important dates to remember -Commencement of submission of online examination application forms for Main, PQC and Foundation exams: 2nd February

-Last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fees) for Main, PQC and Foundation exams: 23rd February 2024

-Last date for submission of online examination application forms (with late fees of ₹600/- or US $10) for Main, PQC and Foundation exams: 2nd March 2024

-For students seeking a change of examination city / medium for the Chartered Accountants Examination: 3rd March-9th March

