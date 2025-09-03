ICAI Exams 2025 postponed: Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate examination deferred in Jammu, Punjab

ICAI Exams 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India recently announced the postponement of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations in Punjab and Jammu. In a notice dated September 2, issued by the Joint Secretary of Examinations, CA Anand Kumar, these screening tests have been deferred in the wake of heavy rainfall and flood like situation in the state.

The notice states, “No. 13-CA (EXAM)/SEPTEMBER/2025/II: In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA(EXAM)/SEPTEMBER/2025 dated 30th May 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the incessant rainfall and flood situation, the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examinations which are scheduled on 3rd and 4th September 2025 stand postponed in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala and Sangrur (i.e. cities in the State of Punjab) and Jammu City only.”

This implies that the CA exam will take place as per schedule on September 3 and 4 in rest of India except Jummu and Punjab's Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala and Sangrur.

How to check notice at ICAI's website Follow the steps mentioned below to check official notice at ICAI's website at icai.org:

Step 1: Visit official website at icai.org.

Step 2: Select ‘click here’ below ‘Important Announcements’

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page. Click on the link “Postponement of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examinations Scheduled to be held on 3rd and 4th September 2025 in the State of Punjab and Jammu City only. (02-09-2025)”

Candidates must check the official website for revised dates. Other particulars / details as announced vide Important Announcement dated 30th May 2025 hosted on www.icai.org shall remain unchanged, the notice adds.

Asper the schedule, the final course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on September 3, 6 and 8 while Group 2 exam will be administered on September 10, 12 and 14.

The intermediate course exam for Group 1 will take place on September 4, 7 and 9 while Group 2 exam will be conducted on September 11, 13 and 15. Paper – 6 of Final Examination will be of 4 hours duration while all other examinations are of 3 hours duration.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes extra reading time so that they could go through the question paper thoroughly and inform the invigilator in case of misprint. For more related information and updates candidates must check the official website of ICAI.