ICAR ex-chief Subbanna Ayyappan's ‘mysterious’ death: Former member demands CBI probe, cites ‘institutional vendetta’

The recent death of Subbanna Ayyappan, former Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Padma Shri awardee, has sparked calls for a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. According to PTI, Venugopal Badaravada, a former member of ICAR's Governing Body, has raised concerns over the “untimely and mysterious” circumstances surrounding Ayyappan's demise.

Ayyappan, aged 70, was reported missing on May 7 from his residence in Vishweshwara Nagar Industrial Area, Mysuru. His two-wheeler was found abandoned on the banks of the Cauvery River near Srirangapatna, a town of historical and religious significance in Karnataka. Three days later, his body was recovered from the river. Local police suspect he may have jumped into the river, but no conclusive evidence has been presented to confirm this theory.

In letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Badaravada stated, “The conditions surrounding his untimely death are deeply troubling. His scooter was found abandoned, and the cause of his death remains unclear. These circumstances demand a court-monitored CBI investigation.”

He further alleged that the incident exposes “deep-rooted corruption, irregular appointments, and abuse of power within ICAR, ASRB (Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board), and affiliated institutions.” Badaravada suggested that Ayyappan's death might be a consequence of “institutional vendetta or administrative collapse,” sentiments echoed by members of the scientific and farming communities.

A well-known scientist, Ayyappan was renowned for his contributions to India's Blue Revolution and was the first non-crop scientist to head ICAR. According to Fishery News, his leadership in aquaculture and fisheries significantly advanced the nation's agricultural research and development.

Badaravada also criticised ICAR for his own removal from the governing body on May 5, describing it as “unlawful” and executed through “a one-sided office order without conducting a serious inquiry.” He claimed, “This unlawful removal reflects a dangerous trend within ICAR, silencing whistleblowers while shielding entrenched corruption.”

