ICC signs Marriott as global sponsor as it seeks to make cricket more global
Soumya Gupta 5 min read 09 Jan 2026, 04:33 pm IST
Summary
After AB InBev’s Budweiser and car-maker Hyundai, this is ICC’s third global sponsorship deal announced in the last month in this rights cycle set to expire in 2028.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI: As major sporting events increasingly double up as travel destinations, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has signed a long-term global partnership with Marriott International, naming the hotel chain’s Bonvoy loyalty programme its official accommodation partner for men’s events through 2029.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story