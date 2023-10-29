The Lucknow Police Commissionerate put in place specific traffic arrangements and security measures for the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup match between India and England scheduled for today, October 29, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. These traffic diversions and road blockage will be in effect from 8:00 AM until the conclusion of the match.

On Shaheed Path entry of all commercial vehicles will be prohibited including busses during the match hours. However, alternative routes will be available for use with no restrictions on taxis or personal cars.

Traffic will be diverted from Sultanpur Road for the above mentioned vehicles via Amul Tiraha. Vehicles from Arjunganj will be diverted via Kattai Bridge.

City Buses

Approximately 50 city buses will operate during the match. Buses will not be allowed to stop between Jusdiya and Sushant Golf City on Shaheed Path.

Entry of E-rickshaws and autos will be prohibited on Shaheed Path during the match hours. Autos, taxis and buses coming from Arjunganj will be diverted towards Ahimamau via PHQ UP-112, to proceed behind the Maternity Hospital and further towards Gomtinagar via G-20 Tiraha.

Busses and Auto rickshaws, taxis like Ola, uber and others will not be allowed to board or disembark passengers on Shaheed Path between Hoodia and Sushant Golf City. These vehicles from Sultanpur Road will be diverted to Lulu Mall to board or disembark passengers.

Private vehicles

Vehicle owners with a valid pass will be allowed to proceed to HCL and park in Chilit parking via Water Tank Tiraha.

Various one-way routes will be designated to manage traffic effectively.

Only ticket holders will be permitted to enter different stands. There will be no ticket sales counter at the stadium on match day; visitors are advised to bring their ticket copies for entry. Entry will be allowed up to 3 hours before the start of the match, with the last entry at 8:30 PM. There will be no re-entry to the stadium for those who leave during the match.

A temporary pick-up and drop-off stand will be set up behind PHQ, UP 112 headquarters. Refer to the official traffic advisory for more information.

