ICC World Cup 2023 began in India from 5 October. With this, cricket fans in India are eagerly for the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium which is scheduled to be held on 14 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the exorbitant prices of the India vs Pakistan match, fans have also been dealing with high flight rates and stay prices. Now, Indian Railways is now set to operate special Vande Bharat trains to Ahmedabad bringing relief for fans and making travel easy for them, top sources told News18.

Also Read: Tickets at ₹ 56 lakh for India vs Pakistan World Cup match; netizens question BookMyShow Sources also told the daily that special trains will run from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and will have halt at Sabarmati and Ahmedabad both of which are in close distance to the Narendra Modi stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill down with dengue, doubtful for India vs Australia match Speaking of the scheduling of the trains, top official told News18 that the train will arrive in the city just few hours before the game starts. This has been done to combat issues like expensive travel, a lack and expensive stays.

LIVE Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Score Updates “The scheduling has been done in such a way that the train will reach Ahmedabad a couple of hours before the match begins, so that passengers can simply return to their home destinations after the contest is over," top official said as quoted by News18.

Speaking of the purpose of these special trains, the official told the daily that it will allow spectators to travel back home after the game is over.

To make travel experience memorable for cricket fans, the report added that railways is also planning to play patriotic music, re-enacting past cricket matches between the two countries and will also be offering special merchandise.

India and Pakistan share a deep-rooted cricket rivalry, having met seven times in World Cups. In all seven instances, India has emerged triumphant, a streak that includes victories in T20 World Cups. Nevertheless, in 2021, this streak was put to an end; however, India bounced back in the 2022 edition with a remarkable victory, reasserting their dominance over their arch-rivals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Which matches will be played at Narendra Modi stadium 5 October- England vs New Zealand

14 October - India vs Pakistan

4 November - England vs Australia {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10 November - South Africa vs Afghanistan

19 November - ICC World Cup 2023 Final

