ICE launches ‘largest immigration operation ever’ in Minneapolis targeting criminal illegal aliens

Acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons said the operation, conducted under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), aims to tackle fraud, arrest perpetrators, and remove criminal illegal aliens from the city.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated7 Jan 2026, 12:41 AM IST
Protesters march through frigid conditions, with temperatures near 10 degrees Fahrenheit in a neighborhood in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on December 20, 2025, where many Somali, Latino and Hispanic immigrants live and work, during the MN Love Our Immigrant Neighbors - ICE Out of MN rally calling for the removal of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement from Minnesota. (Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP)
Protesters march through frigid conditions, with temperatures near 10 degrees Fahrenheit in a neighborhood in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on December 20, 2025, where many Somali, Latino and Hispanic immigrants live and work, during the MN Love Our Immigrant Neighbors - ICE Out of MN rally calling for the removal of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement from Minnesota. (Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP)(AFP)

Acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons announced on Tuesday (January 6) that the agency has begun what he called the “largest immigration operation ever” in Minneapolis, Fox News reported.

Lyons said the operation, conducted under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), aims to tackle fraud, arrest perpetrators, and remove criminal illegal aliens from the city. The operation reportedly involves a surge of law enforcement personnel under the leadership of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

This is a developing story

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsICE launches ‘largest immigration operation ever’ in Minneapolis targeting criminal illegal aliens
More