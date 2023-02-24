ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates. How they compare with SBI, HDFC Bank
- The new FD rates are effective from 24 February 2023, according to ICICI Bank's website
ICICI Bank raised fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on retail deposits of less than ₹2 crore. After the latest hike, the bank now offers interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 7.10% on fixed deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years for general customers. The new FD rates are effective from 24 February 2023, according to the bank's portal.
