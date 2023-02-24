ICICI Bank raised fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on retail deposits of less than ₹2 crore. After the latest hike, the bank now offers interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 7.10% on fixed deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years for general customers. The new FD rates are effective from 24 February 2023, according to the bank's portal.

On fixed deposits maturing between 7 days and 29 days, ICICI Bank offers 3% interest rate, 3.50% interest on term deposits maturing between 30 days and 45 days. On deposits maturing between one year and less than 15 months, ICICI Bank will now offer a 6.70% interest rate, 7.10% on FDs maturing between 15 months and less than 2 years, 7% for deposits maturing between two years and a day and 5 years. FDs maturing between five years and one day and 10 years will earn an interest rate of 6.9%.

ICICI Bank fixed deposits latest interest rates effective 24 February

7 days to 14 days 3.00%

15 days to 29 days 3.00%

30 days to 45 days 3.50%

46 days to 60 days 4.25%

61 days to 90 days 4.50%

91 days to 120 days 4.75%

121 days to 150 days 4.75%

151 days to 184 days 4.75%

185 days to 210 days 5.75%

211 days to 270 days 5.75%

271 days to 289 days 6.00%

290 days to less than 1 year 6.00%

1 year to 389 days 6.70%

390 days to < 15 months 6.70%

15 months to < 18 months 7.10%

18 months to 2 years 7.10%

2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00%

3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00%

5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.90%

5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 7.00%

HDFC Bank fixed deposits latest interest rates effective 21 February

HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates of its fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 crore on select tenures. After the latest hike, for tenures between 7 days and 10 years. HDFC Bank offers an interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.10% for the general public and 3.50% to 7.60%. for senior citizens HDFC Bank's new interest rates on term deposits are effective from February 21, 2023.

7 - 14 days 3.00%

15 - 29 days 3.00%

30 - 45 days 3.50%

46 - 60 days 4.50%

61 - 89 days 4.50%

90 days < = 6 months 4.50%

6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.75%

9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.00%

1 year to < 15 months 6.60%

15 months to < 18 months 7.10%

18 months to < 21 months 7.00%

21 months - 2 years 7.00%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 7.00%

3 year 1 day to - 5 years 7.00%

5 year 1 day - 10 years 7.00%

SBI fixed deposits latest interest rates effective 15 February

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 3% to 7.1% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 15 February 2023.

7 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 179 days - 4.5%

180 days to 210 days - 5.25%

211 days to less than 1 year - 5.75%

1 year to less than 2 years - 6.8%

400 Days (AMRIT KALASH)-7.10%

2 years to less than 3 years - 7.00%

3 years to less than 5 years - 6.5%

5 years and up to 10 years - 6.5%

