ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates. How they compare with SBI, HDFC Bank

On fixed deposits maturing between 7 days and 29 days, ICICI Bank offers 3% interest rate, 3.50% interest on term deposits maturing between 30 days and 45 days. On deposits maturing between one year and less than 15 months, ICICI Bank will now offer a 6.70% interest rate, 7.10% on FDs maturing between 15 months and less than 2 years, 7% for deposits maturing between two years and a day and 5 years. FDs maturing between five years and one day and 10 years will earn an interest rate of 6.9%.