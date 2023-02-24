ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates. How they compare with SBI, HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates. How they compare with SBI, HDFC Bank3 min read . 11:59 AM IST
- The new FD rates are effective from 24 February 2023, according to ICICI Bank's website
ICICI Bank raised fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on retail deposits of less than ₹2 crore. After the latest hike, the bank now offers interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 7.10% on fixed deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years for general customers. The new FD rates are effective from 24 February 2023, according to the bank's portal.
ICICI Bank raised fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on retail deposits of less than ₹2 crore. After the latest hike, the bank now offers interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 7.10% on fixed deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years for general customers. The new FD rates are effective from 24 February 2023, according to the bank's portal.
On fixed deposits maturing between 7 days and 29 days, ICICI Bank offers 3% interest rate, 3.50% interest on term deposits maturing between 30 days and 45 days. On deposits maturing between one year and less than 15 months, ICICI Bank will now offer a 6.70% interest rate, 7.10% on FDs maturing between 15 months and less than 2 years, 7% for deposits maturing between two years and a day and 5 years. FDs maturing between five years and one day and 10 years will earn an interest rate of 6.9%.
On fixed deposits maturing between 7 days and 29 days, ICICI Bank offers 3% interest rate, 3.50% interest on term deposits maturing between 30 days and 45 days. On deposits maturing between one year and less than 15 months, ICICI Bank will now offer a 6.70% interest rate, 7.10% on FDs maturing between 15 months and less than 2 years, 7% for deposits maturing between two years and a day and 5 years. FDs maturing between five years and one day and 10 years will earn an interest rate of 6.9%.
7 days to 14 days 3.00%
7 days to 14 days 3.00%
15 days to 29 days 3.00%
15 days to 29 days 3.00%
30 days to 45 days 3.50%
30 days to 45 days 3.50%
46 days to 60 days 4.25%
46 days to 60 days 4.25%
61 days to 90 days 4.50%
61 days to 90 days 4.50%
91 days to 120 days 4.75%
91 days to 120 days 4.75%
121 days to 150 days 4.75%
121 days to 150 days 4.75%
151 days to 184 days 4.75%
151 days to 184 days 4.75%
185 days to 210 days 5.75%
185 days to 210 days 5.75%
211 days to 270 days 5.75%
211 days to 270 days 5.75%
271 days to 289 days 6.00%
271 days to 289 days 6.00%
290 days to less than 1 year 6.00%
290 days to less than 1 year 6.00%
1 year to 389 days 6.70%
1 year to 389 days 6.70%
390 days to < 15 months 6.70%
390 days to < 15 months 6.70%
15 months to < 18 months 7.10%
15 months to < 18 months 7.10%
18 months to 2 years 7.10%
18 months to 2 years 7.10%
2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00%
2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00%
3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00%
3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00%
5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.90%
5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.90%
5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 7.00%
5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 7.00%
HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates of its fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 crore on select tenures. After the latest hike, for tenures between 7 days and 10 years. HDFC Bank offers an interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.10% for the general public and 3.50% to 7.60%. for senior citizens HDFC Bank's new interest rates on term deposits are effective from February 21, 2023.
HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates of its fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 crore on select tenures. After the latest hike, for tenures between 7 days and 10 years. HDFC Bank offers an interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.10% for the general public and 3.50% to 7.60%. for senior citizens HDFC Bank's new interest rates on term deposits are effective from February 21, 2023.
7 - 14 days 3.00%
7 - 14 days 3.00%
15 - 29 days 3.00%
15 - 29 days 3.00%
30 - 45 days 3.50%
30 - 45 days 3.50%
46 - 60 days 4.50%
46 - 60 days 4.50%
61 - 89 days 4.50%
61 - 89 days 4.50%
90 days < = 6 months 4.50%
90 days < = 6 months 4.50%
6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.75%
6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.75%
9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.00%
9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.00%
1 year to < 15 months 6.60%
1 year to < 15 months 6.60%
15 months to < 18 months 7.10%
15 months to < 18 months 7.10%
18 months to < 21 months 7.00%
18 months to < 21 months 7.00%
21 months - 2 years 7.00%
21 months - 2 years 7.00%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 7.00%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 7.00%
3 year 1 day to - 5 years 7.00%
3 year 1 day to - 5 years 7.00%
5 year 1 day - 10 years 7.00%
5 year 1 day - 10 years 7.00%
SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 3% to 7.1% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 15 February 2023.
SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 3% to 7.1% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 15 February 2023.
7 days to 45 days - 3%
7 days to 45 days - 3%
46 days to 179 days - 4.5%
46 days to 179 days - 4.5%
180 days to 210 days - 5.25%
180 days to 210 days - 5.25%
211 days to less than 1 year - 5.75%
211 days to less than 1 year - 5.75%
1 year to less than 2 years - 6.8%
1 year to less than 2 years - 6.8%
400 Days (AMRIT KALASH)-7.10%
400 Days (AMRIT KALASH)-7.10%
2 years to less than 3 years - 7.00%
2 years to less than 3 years - 7.00%
3 years to less than 5 years - 6.5%
3 years to less than 5 years - 6.5%
5 years and up to 10 years - 6.5%
5 years and up to 10 years - 6.5%