ICICI Bank loan fraud: CBI files charge sheet against Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 02:05 PM IST
The agency has filed the chargesheet under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, among others, officials said.
The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in a ₹3,250 crore loan fraud case, officials said on Saturday.
