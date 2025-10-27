Will ICICI Bank’s chief stay another term? The market wants to know
Shayan Ghosh , Subhana Shaikh 6 min read 27 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Sandeep Bakhshi's term as ICICI Bank CEO is up for renewal in about a year. He turned around the lender's fortunes after he was brought in following the unceremonious exit of his predecessor Chanda Kochhar.
Mumbai: ICICI Bank Ltd’s chief executive officer (CEO) Sandeep Bakhshi's tenure is up for renewal in about a year, and the market is looking for clarity on whether the man who pulled the lender out of a slump will get another term.
