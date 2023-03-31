ICICI Securities to double wealth team, eyes $60 billion of assets3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:11 AM IST
The wealth management unit, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, plans to double its team of around 350 relationship managers and roughly 100 virtual managers
ICICI Securities Ltd. aims to double its wealth managers and boost the assets from rich clients to $60 billion in the next two years, as competition ramps up in India’s rapidly growing wealth industry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×