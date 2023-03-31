ICICI Securities to double wealth team, eyes $60 billion of assets

India’s $600 billion wealth industry is growing 12% annually as more Indians get comfortable with professional wealth management. Large Indian banks like ICICI, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are aggressively pitching their services to wealthy customers to bring more assets under their management. HSBC Holdings Plc plans to launch its onshore private banking service in India to grab a share of the pie, and Julius Baer Group Ltd. and Liechtenstein-royalty owned LGT Wealth India are also ramping up their wealth businesses in the nation.