Advanced tech eyed to check bacterial, viral diseases

New Delhi: The health ministry may task the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with developing advanced technologies and diagnostics for infectious diseases, both viral and bacterial.

This move aims to augment India's preparedness against future pandemics and prevent infectious threats. It involves providing crucial technical and financial support to prioritize pharmaceutical candidates, and a range of drugs, vaccines, and biologicals.

As part of the playbook, there will be focus on supporting the clinical co-development of pharmaceutical candidates, vaccines, immunoglobulins, and monoclonals that directly address national health priorities concerning both pandemics and other infectious diseases.

This approach aims to foster an evidence-based healthcare ecosystem. The plan has been approved by the 9th Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Health Mission held by the health ministry.

India faces a significant burden from a wide range of infectious diseases such as Tuberculosis (TB), Malaria, Dengue, Chikungyuna, Viral Hepatitis, Zika, Rabies and other zoonotic diseases such asNipah, Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), etc.

According to the minutes of the meeting seen by Mint, this initiative will help produce test batches in line with quality standards at government-backed centres, incubators, and specialized manufacturing companies. Furthermore, safety tests on these products will be done in laboratories run by ICMR or CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), or by other research organizations and finally, human trials to check for safety and effectiveness will be carried out at ICMR-supported sites.

“This decision shows the government is prioritizing research to solve important health problems,” said the official.

India has a high burden of viral and bacterial diseases.

The country reported a staggering 2.6 million TB cases last year. A January 2022 report from The Lancet revealed that Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) directly caused an estimated 297,000 deaths in India in 2019.

In 2023, the government-run AMR surveillance programme reported 142,660 patients with AMR in government health facilities.

As of May 2025, the health ministry had reported 2,194 influenza cases and 13 associated deaths this year. By March 2025, India had already recorded 12,043 dengue cases and six deaths.

In addition, this year has seen a substantial 30,876 chikungunya cases and 1,741 fatalities reported to date. From 1 January to 31 December 2024, India reported a total of 151 Zika virus disease cases.

Meanwhile, since the initial outbreak in West Bengal in 2001, India has confirmed a total of 102 Nipah virus cases.

As part of medical counter measures for infectious diseases, the department of health research has planned to establish a network of Medical Device Testing Laboratories (MDTLs) and biobanks across the country.

"The plan includes setting up 60 accredited MDTLs to conduct pre-licensure, third-party evaluations of diagnostic assays. Additionally, biobanks will be created for the long-term storage of clinical samples and microbes, essential for assay performance evaluation and the optimization of indigenously developed assays. The initiative will also provide crucial support, including manpower and funding, to Tuberculosis IVD (in vitro diagnostic) validation laboratories, which are vital for national TB elimination efforts,” stated the documents.

Nikkhil K. Masurkar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Entod Pharmaceuticals, said that the pandemic served as a crucial wake-up call, stressing the critical need for India to become self-reliant in developing tools to combat infectious diseases, including diagnostics, biologics, and next-generation treatments.

Masurkar said the move to empower the ICMR and invest in domestic research and development (R&D) infrastructure is a progressive step that will significantly strengthen the nation's readiness. “It is essential that private pharmaceutical innovators are actively integrated into this ecosystem to co-develop cutting-edge solutions, from vaccines and monoclonals to advanced diagnostics and drug formulations. Strengthening such public-private collaborations will ensure India is not only prepared for future pandemics but also becomes a global hub for infectious disease innovation,” he said.

