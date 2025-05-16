New Delhi: Indian government scientists say they have achieved a breakthrough in attempts to develop an indigenous therapy for treating Nipah virus patients.

Also Read | HMPV virus: How doctors are using social media, humour to educate people

Scientists familiar with the matter said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has held successful animal trials with the country's first indigenously developed monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat Nipah virus patients.

The virus, which is commonly transmitted from fruit bats, has a high mortality rate. Currently, India imports monoclonal antibodies from Queensland, Australia. These are administered intravenously.

Also Read | Kerala: Nipah virus case confirmed in Malappuram district

There is no vaccine against the Nipah virus, which has a mortality rate of 40-70%.

There have been repeated Nipah virus outbreaks in the country, particularly in Kerala, since 2018.

The most recent case of Nipah virus involved a 42-year-old woman from Valanchery in Malappuram district of Kerala this month. The patient is in coma and being supported by a ventilator.

Also Read | India registers over 200 HMPV cases in 2024; scientists say not a new virus

The virus, which causes neurologic symptoms including seizures and inability to think clearly or concentrate, is a significant public health concern.

“India is making indigenous Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat Nipah virus patients and we have some initial success. In small animal experiments, it has shown some promising results and protection against the virus. But there is a long way to go," said a scientist involved in the development of monoclonal antibodies, who did not want to be named, and added that it is under public-private partnership.

After small animal experiments, large animal experiments would be conducted, followed by phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials on humans. Manufacturing will follow if these tests are successful.

“Human safety and protective efficacy will also be evaluated. So it is a very early stage," the scientist said.

Queries emailed to the ICMR and National Institute of Virology (NIV-Pune) on Tuesday remained unanswered.

NIV-Pune has done studies which show that bats are reservoirs of viruses. NIV Pune has a full-fledged field unit in Kerala for Nipah virus surveillance.

“Most probably, this looks like a sporadic case, because one single case has been detected. So this will be a spillover from a bat. Because the mortality rate is high in bats, it becomes very difficult to capture them as they move further," the scientist said.

India's current stock of Australian monoclonal antibodies, imported in 2023, is said to be adequate. As a precautionary measure, NIV-Pune has also deployed these monoclonal antibodies to Kerala.

Experts say community education is key to fighting the Nipah virus.

“Community education is very important. Virus in the bats survives for a longer period of time. During the breeding season of the bats, their saliva also gets infected and when they sit on coconut trees or fruit trees, they infect the fruits or any other things. When humans get in contact with these contaminated things, they become infected and further develop a human-to-human transmission chain in the community," said Dr Sujeet Singh, former director of the National Centre for Disease Control.

Sterilizing fruits for human consumption is not possible as it is very difficult to identify which ones are infected.

Given the criticality of the time element in Nipah virus cases, ICMR has been working towards early detection capabilities.

“There is a capacity for early detection. As soon as there is a case, it gets detected immediately and gets contained. So the spread does not get noticed any further. ICMR has validated a point of care test TrueNat for Nipah detection which is now being used by the government of Kerala. So, the detection capacity has gone up," the scientist mentioned above said.

“ICMR has established five virus research and diagnostic labs in Kerala which have been trained in safe handling practices. They (labs) have also been given diagnostic and lab support from the NIV Pune to be able to test and detect and follow the bio-safety precautions," the scientist said.

“Nipah has a very high fatality rate if untreated. Till now, no specific treatment has been approved for Nipah infection. This is a big step forward as monoclonal antibodies have the potential to neutralize the infection and improve outcomes. This monoclonal developed by ICMR will need testing in humans for safety and efficacy (using innovative trial designs). This is a big step forward in self-sufficiency and will boost India’s epidemic/pandemic preparedness," said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former director general of ICMR and ex-World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist.

The first outbreak of Nipah in India was reported in 2001 from Siliguri, West Bengal, infecting 66 and killing 45. During an outbreak in 2018 in Kerala, 23 cases and 21 deaths were reported. In 2019, one case was reported in Ernakulam district of Kerala, in which the patient survived.

In September 2023, another outbreak occurred in the Kozhikode district, with a total of six cases and two deaths. In July 2024, A case of Nipah virus was detected in Mallapuram district.