“Community education is very important. Virus in the bats survives for a longer period of time. During the breeding season of the bats, their saliva also gets infected and when they sit on coconut trees or fruit trees, they infect the fruits or any other things. When humans get in contact with these contaminated things, they become infected and further develop a human-to-human transmission chain in the community," said Dr Sujeet Singh, former director of the National Centre for Disease Control.