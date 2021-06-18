ICRIER bats for targeted fiscal stimulus to spur economic recovery

ICRIER said India would also need to diversify its supply chains and play an active role in the Quad group in the Indo-Pacific region as several other countries are looking to reduce their dependence on China. “However, for this to become a reality, India would need to build more adaptable and resilient infrastructure and put in place coordinated border measures. On the services side, as some major IT companies are considering moving their back offices and operations, and software development out of India to mitigate concentration, a more resilient business environment and confidence building measures will be needed to retain such services in India," it added.