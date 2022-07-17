ICSE Results 2022 live updates: Class 10 results to be declared by 5 pm today
Result will be available on the official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org
The ICSE 10th result 2022 will be released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on July 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Once announced, the ICSE 2022 result will be available on the official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also expected to announce Class 10 and 12 results in the last week of July. This year over 34 lakh candidates are awaiting CBSE class 10th and 12th results.
Schools can log in to the ‘career portal’ of the council using the principal’s login ID and password to check the results.
For candidates who do not pass - they will be allowed to take the comparative exam in one topic in which they didn't pass. The candidate must have obtained pass marks in English (compulsory) and three additional subjects to qualify to take the compartmental exam.
1) Log on to the official website- cisce.org.
2) On the home page, click on the ICSE, 10th result 2022 link. For accessing the ICSE Year 2022 exam results, candidates must select ICSE, from the course option.
3) Next, the candidates need to enter the unique ID, index number, and captcha.
4) Once ICSE scorecard shown on screen, the candidates can download and take a print out for further references.
The CISCE ICSE class 10th result will also be available on Digilocker. To register for DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in), all you need is a mobile number.
The final marks in each of the subjects and papers have been calculated by adding the marks from Semester 1, Semester 2, and the Project (Internal Assessment). Equal weightage has been given to the marks scored by the students in both the semesters.
The rechecking module will be active starting today till July 23. Candidates who wish to use this service must pay ₹1000 each paper, per subject
SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883 to get ICSE Results 2022 on your Mobile.
