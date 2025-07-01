Idaho shooting: Wess Roley killed 2 firefighters after 'going hunting' post and car dispute — what we know

Idaho Shooting: Two firefighters were killed and a third critically wounded in a deliberate ambush near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, after a 20-year-old man, Wess Roley, allegedly set a brush fire to lure emergency responders to the scene before opening fire with a high-powered rifle.

Authorities described the attack as an “outright ambush” with no chance for the Idaho firefighters to defend themselves, and a massive law enforcement response was launched to contain the shooter and the wildfire he started.

Idaho Ambush began with a brush fire On Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to a brush fire at Canfield Mountain near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, a popular hiking and biking area. Upon arrival, they asked a man to move his vehicle, after which he opened fire on them, initiating a deadly ambush. Two firefighters were killed and a third critically injured in the attack.

First hours were chaotic During the initial response, law enforcement faced sniper fire amid thick brush, trees, and smoke from the fire. It was unclear if civilians or hikers were trapped or injured. Sheriff Bob Norris stated, “We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are. We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak.” Three patients were taken to hospital; two were dead on arrival and one was critically wounded.

Firefighters’ identities and condition The slain firefighters were Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, with 17 years of service at Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, and Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, with 28 years at Coeur d’Alene Fire Department. Engineer David Tysdal, 47, from Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, underwent two surgeries and remains in critical condition.

Cellphone Data Helps Police Find Suspect Faced with more than 17,000 square feet (1,580 square meters) of containment area, part of it burning, authorities used cellphone data to narrow their search. They identified a cell signal around 3:15 p.m. and noticed it had not changed location for some time, this was the cell signal of Wess Roley.

A tactical response team went to the location and found a deceased man with a weapon nearby. Officials believe the man was the shooter, the sheriff said. Investigators said he acted alone.

Idaho Fire Complicates Crime Scene The fire was burning close to the suspect's body, so authorities had to “scoop the body up” before it was engulfed in flames, authorities informed.

Crews were stationed around the area overnight and the sheriff said the investigation continued Monday. A full search of the area would be done to make sure no other weapons were in the vicinity.

Suspect Identified, Firefighters' Names Released Wess Roley, a local resident with no known criminal record, was identified as the shooter. He had been living out of his car before the attack. Authorities do not believe he left a manifesto or had ties to any terror groups.

Wess Roley's ‘I’m Going Hunting’ Social Media Post Wess Roley had posted a chilling photo on social media hours before the shooting, masked in camouflage with rifle shells and a Bjork song titled “I’m going hunting,” foreshadowing the ambush.

Authorities said Roley had been living out of his car before his heinous attack, which left two firefighters dead and another critically wounded.

Why Did Wess Roley Shoot Firefighters? Roley opened fire after firefighters confronted him about his vehicle at the fire scene. Over 300 law enforcement officers responded to the incident, attempting to neutralise him. His abandoned car was rolled off a mountain ledge to prevent escape, and fire engine wheels were deflated to stop him from fleeing in a vehicle. The motive remains unknown.

Idaho Governor Issues Statement Governor Brad Little ordered flags at half-staff to honour the fallen firefighters until after their memorial service. He condemned the attack as a “heinous act of violence” and said, “This is not Idaho. This indescribable loss is felt deeply by all those in the firefighting community and beyond”.

