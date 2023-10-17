IDFC gets CCI nod for merger with IDFC First Bank
The merger had received approval from the boards of IDFC and IDFC First Bank in July 2023. For the amalgamation to come into effect, both the entities require nods from SEBI, RBI, NCLT and other regulatory bodies.
The Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its merger with IDFC First Bank, a regulatory filing stated on October 17.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message