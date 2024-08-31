IDs released but questions linger after family tragedy that ended on a bridge

IDs released but questions linger after family tragedy that ended on a bridge

AP
Updated31 Aug 2024, 01:04 AM IST
IDs released but questions linger after family tragedy that ended on a bridge

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — A family of three had recently moved into a duplex in Troy, New Hampshire, before violence erupted with the father fatally shooting his wife and their 8-year-old son before a standoff on a bridge in which the father was shot by troopers and fell 100 feet (30 meters) into the water below, police said.

Police identified the deceased on Friday as Brittany and Trent Weston, both 37, and their son, Benson. Officials said mother and son died from multiple gunshot wounds inflicted by Trent Weston, who was shot multiple times by troopers.

Two New Hampshire troopers and a Maine trooper fired their weapons Thursday morning when Trent Weston raised his gun after getting out of his car, which he'd parked on the Piscataqua Bridge that connects New Hampshire and Maine. The police shooting happened after failed attempts by law enforcement to negotiate with Trent Weston, officials said.

The tragedy began with police in New Hampshire going to the Weston home and discovering Brittany Weston's body after her husband called 911 to report that they'd argued and that she was dead. It ended about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away on the Interstate 95 bridge between Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Kittery, Maine.

The Coast Guard recovered Trent Weston's body from the Piscataqua River.

The Portland Press Herald reported that police scanner traffic indicated Trent Weston tossed a box off the bridge before he was killed, but a state police spokesperson had no comment on that on Friday.

The bridge was closed for about seven hours before reopening. Between 70,000 and 80,000 vehicles use the Piscataqua bridge each day, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 01:04 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIDs released but questions linger after family tragedy that ended on a bridge

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue