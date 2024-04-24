A bridge on National Highway 2 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district suffered partial damage due to an IED explosion early on Wednesday, April 24, disrupting traffic movement in the area, newswire PTI reported.

In a statement, Manipur police confirmed that a bridge on National Highway 2 in the ethnically troubled Kangpokpi district of Manipur suffered partial damage in an IED explosion early on Wednesday. “The incident led to the disruption of traffic movement in the area."

A police officer told PTI that the improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred on the bridge between Sapermeina and Koubru Leikha areas at around 12:45 am, midnight.

The IED explosion resulted in severe physical damage, leaving three craters and cracks on both ends of the bridge. “No casualties were reported so far in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast," PTI quoted the police officer as saying.

In view of the current situation, the movement of heavy vehicles on the bridge, which serves as a vital link connecting Manipur’s capital Imphal with Nagaland’s Dimapur, has been temporarily suspended.

