IED blast on NH 2 in Manipur's ethnically troubled Kangpokpi district partially damages bridge
IED blast in Manipur: IED explosion on a bridge in Manipur's Kangpokpi district caused severe damage, leading to the suspension of heavy vehicle movement between Imphal and Dimapur.
A bridge on National Highway 2 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district suffered partial damage due to an IED explosion early on Wednesday, April 24, disrupting traffic movement in the area, newswire PTI reported.
