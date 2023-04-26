10 cops, driver killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the killing of 10 police personnel and one driver in the Dantewada Maoist attack and the Naxals wouldn't be spared. Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared."

