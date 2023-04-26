10 cops, driver killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

10 cops, driver killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada1 min read . 03:44 PM IST
- Dantewada Maoist attack: 10 police personnel and their driver civilian were killed in an IED blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
Dantewada Maoist attack: Eleven persons, including 10 police personnel, were killed in an IED blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, said officials. A civilian has also lost his life in the Dantewada Maoist attack. It was reportedly an IED attack on the vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district. According to the initial reports, the IED was planted by Naxals.
Dantewada Maoist attack: Eleven persons, including 10 police personnel, were killed in an IED blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, said officials. A civilian has also lost his life in the Dantewada Maoist attack. It was reportedly an IED attack on the vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district. According to the initial reports, the IED was planted by Naxals.
In the Dantewada Maoist attack, at least 10 police personnel and one civilian have lost their lives. No more details have been shared yet.
In the Dantewada Maoist attack, at least 10 police personnel and one civilian have lost their lives. No more details have been shared yet.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the killing of 10 police personnel and one driver in the Dantewada Maoist attack and the Naxals wouldn't be spared. Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared."
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the killing of 10 police personnel and one driver in the Dantewada Maoist attack and the Naxals wouldn't be spared. Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel about the Maoist attack that claimed the lives of 10 District Reserve Guard personnel and one driver, in Dantewada.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel about the Maoist attack that claimed the lives of 10 District Reserve Guard personnel and one driver, in Dantewada.
The Home Ministry officials have said that Amit Shah has assured all the possible help to the Chhattisgarh chief minister.
The Home Ministry officials have said that Amit Shah has assured all the possible help to the Chhattisgarh chief minister.