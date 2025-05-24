‘If Centre and states work together…’: At NITI Aayog meet, PM Modi stresses faster pace of development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the 10th Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog, stressed the need for the faster pace of development, saying that if the Centre and the states work together, “no goal is impossible”.

Advertisement

“We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible,” Niti Aayog in a post on X quoted the prime minister as saying.

“Viksit Bharat is the goal of every Indian. When every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 crore citizens,” PM Modi said.

Sharing his vision to make the country a ‘viksit Bharat’ before 2047, the prime minister said that each state and every little part of them should be made ‘viksit’. Also Read | PM Modi pitches Northeast as India’s new growth engine at investor summit

“We should have the aim of making each state viksit, each city viksit, each Nagar Palika viksit and each village viksit. If we work on these lines, we will not have to wait till 2047 to become Viksit Bharat,” the prime minister said.

Advertisement

The prime minister also suggested that states should develop at least one tourist destination per state at par with global standards and by providing all facilities and infrastructure.

“One State: One Global Destination. It would also lead to the development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places,” he said as he noted that all states and Union Territories should work towards “future-ready cities”.

Speaking of the role of women for a ‘viksit Bharat’, PM Modi emphasised the need to include women in the workforce. “We must make laws and policies so that they [women] can be respectfully integrated into the workforce,” he said.

Advertisement

It is the first major meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers of all states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor.

The theme of the Governing Council meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'. Chief ministers and Lt. Governors of states and Union Territories participated in the Niti Aayog meeting. Several Union ministers were also part of the meeting.