‘If I ever spoke up, I knew he would hurt me’: What Jeffrey Epstein survivor said after years of abuse

Ever since the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released millions of documents in connection with the late and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, many of the survivors are now coming forward to share what they went through. One such survivor is Rina Oh, who opened up about the time Epstein abused her. Sharing her ordeal with NDTV, Oh said she was worried that if she ever spoke up, she knew he could hurt her.

Elaborating further, Oh said, “He also knew where I lived, where my parents lived. And I do have evidence that he most likely had people follow me around. I think he also did this with a lot of the other girls.”

Advertisement

Survivor recalls Epstein's horror The survivor also revealed how Epstein had manipulated and abused her for years before she finally put an end to it. The survivor, who was 21 at the time of the abuse, said that the wealthy financier used to criticise and insult her body, causing 'psychological harm' to her. She added that after saying great things about me for a while, he devalued me by criticising my body and telling me what to do with it. On another occasion, she recalled that at 21, Epstein called her old, even though he was 47.

Also Read | Epstein estate agrees to $35 million settlement in victim class action lawsuit

While narrating her ordeal, she added that because she was sexually abused as a child and turned into a quiet person, Epstein saw that and took advantage of it.

Advertisement

Recalling one moment, Oh said there was a point when she knew things were absolutely dark and added that during a trip to Florida, Epstein told her something that was probably “one of his darkest secrets”. However, when Oh shared it with another woman who accompanied them on the trip, she informed Epstein, who then threatened Oh and also told her that he had information about her to hurt her.

Recalling the last time that Oh saw Epstein, she described him as being "very violent" and added that she never went back after that and stopped responding to the phone calls.

Former Prince Andrew's arrest Commenting on the arrest of former Prince Andrew, Oh praised it as a “stepping stone”. She, however, claimed that the US government is not doing enough in the case.

Advertisement

On Thursday (local time), Thames police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after the recently released Epstein files revealed how he shared confidential information with Epstein during his time as a trade envoy. Andrew was released later.

Jeffrey Epstein case Jeffrey Epstein, once a wealthy financier, who passed away in 2019, continues to make headlines due to the massive trove of documents, including photos, videos, and emails highlighted his years of sexual abuse. The case against Epstein stemmed from a complaint in 2006, when the parents of a 14-year-old girl alleged that Epstein molested her at his Florida residence.

While Epstein denied those charges, what followed was scores of survivors stating that they were abused as well. In 2008, Epstein was arrested and sent to jail for a brief period of 13 months. In 2019, he was arrested, and in August that year, he was found dead inside his cell, reportedly by suicide.

Advertisement

While Epstein died, the documents have revealed the names of several prominent personalities, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and others. The survivors are still seeking justice.

In a message to other survivors, Oh said that they are “not alone” and added that they need to "stay strong."

“I want them to know that the world does care about them and they need to stay strong. Don't let the government, the Department of Justice, intimidate them. I know a lot of them are scared right now because their names have been revealed. They've been anonymous for so many years. They need to be persistent. And we are going to do this. We are going to get the full transparency,” she added.

Advertisement