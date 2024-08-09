’If India helps our enemy Sheikh Hasina...’: Bangladesh’s BNP expresses dissatisfaction with refuge to ousted PM

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Sheikh Hasina's principal rival in the Awami League, has expressed dissatisfaction with India's decision to provide refuge to the ousted prime minister.

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Roy, a former minister in the 1991 BNP-led government and a party's standing committee member, criticized India’s actions, stating, “The BNP believes that Bangladesh and India should have cooperation. The Indian government must understand and act following this spirit. However, supporting our adversaries complicates the maintenance of that cooperation.” Roy made these comments in a conversation with TOI from Dhaka.

Nobel laureate Yunus takes charge of Bangladesh Meanwhile, Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed leadership of Bangladesh's caretaker government on Thursday, aiming to guide the country towards recovery after weeks of intense violence.

Hasina currently resides in New Delhi, a situation Yunus remarked has caused discontent among some Bangladeshis towards India. India’s foreign ministry responded by stating that there were no updates on Hasina’s travel plans and that it was up to her to decide on the next steps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Yunus and affirmed India’s commitment to collaborating with Dhaka to achieve the "shared aspirations" of peace, security, and development for both nations. Modi also expressed hope for a swift return to normalcy, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and other minority communities.

Meanwhile, Hasina’s Awami League is not represented in the interim government. Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, took to Facebook to assert that the party remains active and is prepared to discuss with opponents and the interim administration.

The BNP, having boycotted two national elections following the arrest of its leaders, has called for new elections to be held within three months.

Also Read | Bangladesh news: Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of Bangladesh govt

Bangladesh protest The student-led movement that led to Hasina's ousting originated from protests against government job quotas, which escalated in July and triggered a violent crackdown that drew international condemnation, despite government denials of excessive force.

Severe economic hardships and political repression also drove the unrest. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected Bangladesh's $450 billion economy, which had previously seen substantial growth. This led to soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and dwindling reserves.