From reach to resonance: Advertisers chase attention, not inventory
As marketers move beyond impressions, attention emerges as the new metric for effectiveness. Agencies and brands are adapting to a world where visibility is no longer guaranteed—and neither is impact.
Mumbai: Former WPP chief Martin Sorrell didn’t mince words earlier this year when he said, “It’s ludicrous that 250,000 people are still working in media planning and buying when all of that can—and will—be done algorithmically." At an industry event, he added, “You won’t rely on a 25-year-old media planner. You’ll rely on an algorithm."