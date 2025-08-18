From reach to resonance: Advertisers chase attention, not inventory

Mumbai: Former WPP chief Martin Sorrell didn’t mince words earlier this year when he said, “It’s ludicrous that 250,000 people are still working in media planning and buying when all of that can—and will—be done algorithmically." At an industry event, he added, “You won’t rely on a 25-year-old media planner. You’ll rely on an algorithm."

Sorrell was not just sounding off. His remarks reflect a broader shift already reshaping marketing playbooks, moving away from media weight and toward measuring attention.

For years, marketers counted what they bought. Now, they are asking what was actually seen, and what effect it had.

From exposure to effectiveness

At Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, that shift is already under way. “What I care about is not how much time she (consumer) spends on a medium, but when I advertise in that medium, how much visibility I get for my advertising. That’s where efficiency lies," said Ashwin Moorthy, the company’s chief marketing officer for India.

Godrej has brought media planning and creative work in-house. Its own allocation tool, called Mash, tracks outcomes, not just output. “Now it’s about owning outcomes," Moorthy said. “If a brand doesn’t do well, the creative team here tweaks it immediately. They care about what happens after the ad is on air."

Moorthy said the real advantage is speed. “You’re not wasting two months negotiating with agencies. You’re spending that time creating work."

The message is clear. Buying inventory is no longer enough. Nor is waiting on brand recall surveys.

Agencies under pressure

Advertising agencies are reacting. At WPP, attention has become a central metric, said Amin Lakhani, president of client solutions at WPP Media South Asia. “We’re not just selling media anymore. We’re selling growth," he said.

Lakhani said attention scores are embedded into WPP’s audience tools. These are used to determine which formats and placements lead to actual engagement. “It’s about measurable interest. If a consumer scrolls past without noticing, that’s not media. That’s waste," he said.

Also Read | Massive rise in betting ads: A call for vigilance

WPP is also investing in modular creative work. Formats are adjusted for different audience types based on real-time behaviour. “One format won’t work everywhere anymore," Lakhani said.

A generation that scrolls

The problem is most visible with younger audiences. Gen Z users scroll quickly, often skipping ads before they even load. “Gen Z doesn’t hate ads. They just ignore most of them," said a senior media buyer at a global agency, speaking on condition of anonymity.

She said many clients no longer ask how many people saw their ad. They ask how many watched it with intent. “That’s now a standard question in reviews," she said. “Especially from tech and FMCG brands."

The shift is straining agencies that still operate on volume-driven models.

Attention over inventory

Sorrell, now executive chairman at S4 Capital, believes the cost of planning and creative will continue to fall. AI will accelerate that. “In just one campaign, we might produce 1.5 million assets for a client like Amazon," he said. “With AI, you can do 10 times that. But only if you charge per asset, not per hour."

Sorrell predicts flatter agency structures and more client control. “Most agencies don’t want to share data or lose control. But control is already lost. The client has it," he said.

To him, media today isn’t about presence. It’s about performance.

Reshaping the chain

Moorthy at Godrej said the decision to go in-house was driven by accountability. “If it’s your own people, they care if something fails. They tweak it fast. You can’t afford to wait for an agency debrief."

WPP is also moving towards what it calls “attention-to-outcome" planning. According to Lakhani, many brands now use attention data to tweak campaigns in-flight. “If it’s not working, we kill it fast. That wasn’t the case even two years ago."

Tejinder Gill, managing director at digital marketing company The Trade Desk India, said advertisers are beginning to recognise that visibility alone is not enough. “We’re seeing fatigue among consumers who are bombarded with repetitive ads," he said. “It’s not about visibility alone. It’s about resonance."

Also Read | Smaller FMCG players in India growing faster than big FMCG companies: Report

He said brands need better signals across platforms. “By tapping into omnichannel insights, brands can adjust creative and frequency in real time, not after the campaign is over," Gill said.

From reach to recall

Billions of digital impressions are logged each month in India. But if fewer than half are seen, what is the actual return?

“You might be on the world’s biggest platforms. But if no one notices your ad, what’s the point?" Moorthy asked.

Lakhani echoed the concern. “We’re reworking our entire stack to measure interest, not inventory," he said. “That’s where clients are headed. We have to be there before they ask."

Sorrell’s comments may have sounded like provocation, but across India’s ad industry, they are beginning to look more like a prophecy.