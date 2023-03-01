Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Central government days after his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, was arrested in the Delhi excise policy scam. In a jibe at the Centre, Arvind Kejriwal said that all cases against Manish Sisodia would be withdrawn if he joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Arvind Kejriwal also noted that the issue isn’t corruption but to stop work by “sending the CBI and the ED after the Opposition leaders".

Arvind Kejriwal said, “If Manish Sisodia joins BJP today, won't he be released tomorrow? All cases will be withdrawn. If Satyendar Jain joins BJP today, all cases will be withdrawn and he'd be released from jail tomorrow. Issue isn't corruption but to stop work and send the CBI-ED after the Opposition."

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal said the prime minister wans to “stop good work" that is being done in Delhi by putting in jail two people who earned praises for India. He alleged that Sisodia's arrest in the excise policy case was just an excuse, and asserted that new ministers would carry on the good work of the government at double the speed.

“Two people who brought laurels to India have been jailed by the PM. Excise Policy just an excuse, there was no scam. PM [Modi] wanted to stop good work in Delhi. Manish Sisodia was arrested as he did good work in education, Satyendar Jain was arrested as he did good work in health," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Speaking of his next course of action following the arrest of two Cabinet ministers, Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be conducting a door-to-door campaign to speak to the people.

“It has been decided that AAP will do door-to-door campaigning and go to every house, speak to every person. We'll explain to them how PM [Modi] is going to the extreme like Indira Gandhi did once...People will give an answer, they're watching everything and are angry," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with AAP MLAs and councillors, the chief minister challenged the BJP: "AAP is a storm. We will be unstoppable now and our time has come."

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who resigned from the Delhi cabinet, were key faces of the city government and were instrumental in steering the national capital through the Covid-19 crisis.

The AAP's second-in-command, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

(With agency inputs)