Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Central government days after his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, was arrested in the Delhi excise policy scam. In a jibe at the Centre, Arvind Kejriwal said that all cases against Manish Sisodia would be withdrawn if he joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Arvind Kejriwal also noted that the issue isn’t corruption but to stop work by “sending the CBI and the ED after the Opposition leaders".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}