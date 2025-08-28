‘If someone has a problem, tell me’: Mohammed Shami plays down retirement talks, says open to play ‘domestic cricket’

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami played down retirement talks, stating he is ready to play domestic cricket, reported NDTV Sports.

Shami last played for the national side during the Champions Trophy in March 2025 and was not selected for the upcoming Asia Cup.

His take on retirement arrived days after India's Test opener Cheteshwar Pujara retired from all forms of cricket. Pujara last played for the national side in the 2023 WTC final against Australia and ever since, was not selected in the team.

With buzz around retirement, Shami confirmed that he still has plenty of cricket left in him. The pacer noted that he is focused on getting back to the Indian team and helping them win the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"If someone has a problem, tell me, if it is like their lives become better if I take retirement. Tell me whose life have I become a rock in that you want me to retire? The day I get bored, I will leave. You don't pick me, but I will keep working hard. You don't pick me in international, I will play domestic. I will keep playing somewhere or the other. You have to make these decisions when you start feeling bored. That is not the time for me now," Shami told News24.

On 2023 ODI World Cup final: Shami cited luck wasn't on India's side during the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia.

"I only have one dream left, that is to win the ODI World Cup. I want to be a part of that team and perform that wins the ODI World Cup and brings it home. We were very close in 2023. We had a gut feeling, but we also had a fear that we were winning non-stop, and it was the knockout stage. There was some fear. But the enthusiasm and belief of the fans motivated us. This was a dream that could have been fulfilled, but maybe it was not in my luck," he added.

Comeback plan: Elaborating on his comeback plan, Shami said that he is working to improve various aspects of his game.

"Touchwood it is better now. For the last two months I have trained, increased my skills, shed weight and increased the load as well. Let's see the result that I get now. My focus is on getting rhythm and being able to bowl long spells. I have practiced batting and fielding as well and done a lot of gym. Everything is comfortable now," said Shami.

On injuries: Speaking on his injuries, the pacer said, “We often overpush, and then we have to pay a big penalty. It happened to me during the 2015 World Cup when I pushed a lot and then had to get my knee operated on. It was the same scene in 2023. I played in pain and then I had to give up and spent a lot of time after that. I am not saying not to push, but if it is a normal series, you should talk to the management.”