If the price ended in 99, you probably overpaid

The strategy, called “just below" pricing, as in “$9.99 is just below $10," as well as psychological, odd or charm pricing, has been around so long no one is sure of its origins. One theory is that the advent of the cash register, which was originally marketed as a device to stop employees from stealing, led to -9 and -99 ending prices because they forced the clerk to open the register—ding!—and record the sale to produce change, making it harder for them to steal the money they had just received.

