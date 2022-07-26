As Delhi detected a case of monkeypox virus in a 34-year-old triggering worries, Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla said if there's a larger breakout of monkeypox cases in India, his company is willing to import a few million doses of a Danish smallpox vaccine. Smallpox vaccines can be used to treat monkeypox. Adar Poonawalla also said that his company is willing to use its own funds to purchase the Danish smallpox vaccine, manufactured by the Danish company Bavarian Nordic, to vaccine people in India against the monkeypox virus.

