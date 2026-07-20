'If they create a ruckus...': Kangana Ranaut tells CJP to stop 'arm-twisting' govt and fight elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday criticised the Opposition's protests during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, saying an elected government has the right to take decisions and cannot be "arm-twisted" into accepting demands, Hindustan Times reported.

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Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Ranaut said the purpose of the Monsoon Session was to discuss national issues in detail and hold the government accountable through debate, not by disrupting proceedings.

"Our parliamentary session is on so that we can discuss all issues in detail and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed so members can raise their questions. But if they create a ruckus and cause chaos, that is not right," she said, according to the HT report, citing ANI.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Kangana Ranaut say about the Opposition's protests during the Monsoon Session of Parliament? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut criticized the Opposition's protests, arguing that an elected government should not be 'arm-twisted' and that such disruptions are not the correct way to hold the government accountable. 2 Why did Kangana Ranaut emphasize the need for a public mandate in her statements? ⌵ She highlighted that individuals seeking to influence government decisions should first secure a mandate from the people by standing for election themselves. 3 How did members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) respond to CJP's protests in Parliament? ⌵ CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke stated that the organization is not interested in contesting elections, focusing instead on holding governments accountable rather than participating in electoral politics. 4 What issues were raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon Session regarding the NEET examination? ⌵ The Opposition members focused on demands for discussions related to the alleged NEET examination irregularities, including claims of a paper leak. 5 What was the outcome of the parliamentary proceedings amid the protests? ⌵ The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned multiple times due to continuous sloganeering by Opposition members demanding discussions on the NEET allegations and related issues.

Responding to demands from Opposition parties and student groups for the removal of ministers and officials over the NEET-UG controversy, Ranaut said such decisions rest with the elected government and should not be dictated through pressure tactics.

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'Secure a public mandate first' According to HT, Ranaut said those seeking to influence how the government functions should first secure a mandate from the people.

"It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself," she said.

Her remarks came after members of the Congress-led Opposition staged protests in Parliament demanding discussions on the alleged NEET examination irregularities and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

Outside Parliament, student protesters associated with the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstrated at Jantar Mantar before marching towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG controversy, HT reported.

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CJP stance and Parliament disruptions According to HT, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reiterated that the organisation is not interested in contesting elections despite Ranaut's remarks. Dipke questioned why the group should enter electoral politics, saying its objective was to hold governments accountable rather than participate in elections.

Inside Parliament, Lok Sabha proceedings began with obituary references by Speaker Om Birla. Soon after, Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding discussions on the alleged NEET examination paper leak and the alleged Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust donation embezzlement issue.

Birla repeatedly appealed to members to allow the House to function and urged them to cooperate in conducting business. However, the sloganeering continued, forcing him to adjourn the Lok Sabha till 12 noon, HT reported.

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Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Congress leaders had indicated they would press for debates on the NEET-UG 2026 controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case during the proceedings.