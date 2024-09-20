‘If we don’t get justice…’: Kolkata doctors warn as they announce partial resumption of duties

  • Kolkata doctors have called off their ‘cease work’ protest over the RG Kar doctor's rape and murder case and announced partial resumption of duties from Saturday

Livemint
Updated20 Sep 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Ending the 42-day logjam, agitating junior doctors on Friday called off their “cease work” protest in the wake of the rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata and announced a partial resumption of work from Saturday, September 21.

Protesting doctors said, "We are stopping our sit-in protest due to flood situation. We will serve in flood-affected areas from tomorrow but our protest will not stop. We will continue this in all medical colleges & hospitals. We will see till the next Supreme Court hearing. If we don't get justice, we will start our protest again."

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 08:04 PM IST
