‘If we don’t get justice…’: Kolkata doctors warn as they announce partial resumption of duties

Ending the 42-day logjam, agitating junior doctors on Friday called off their “cease work” protest in the wake of the rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata and announced a partial resumption of work from Saturday, September 21.

Protesting doctors said, "We are stopping our sit-in protest due to flood situation. We will serve in flood-affected areas from tomorrow but our protest will not stop. We will continue this in all medical colleges & hospitals. We will see till the next Supreme Court hearing. If we don't get justice, we will start our protest again."