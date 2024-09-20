Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / ‘If we don’t get justice…’: Kolkata doctors warn as they announce partial resumption of duties
BREAKING NEWS

‘If we don’t get justice…’: Kolkata doctors warn as they announce partial resumption of duties

Livemint

  • Kolkata doctors have called off their ‘cease work’ protest over the RG Kar doctor's rape and murder case and announced partial resumption of duties from Saturday

Mint Image

Ending the 42-day logjam, agitating junior doctors on Friday called off their “cease work" protest in the wake of the rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata and announced a partial resumption of work from Saturday, September 21.

Protesting doctors said, "We are stopping our sit-in protest due to flood situation. We will serve in flood-affected areas from tomorrow but our protest will not stop. We will continue this in all medical colleges & hospitals. We will see till the next Supreme Court hearing. If we don't get justice, we will start our protest again."

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.