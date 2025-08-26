‘If you occupy two seats, you pay for two’: Flyers applaud Southwest Airlines for charging plus-size passengers extra

Southwest Airlines’ decision to require plus-size passengers to pre-purchase an additional seat has sparked heated reactions online, with many users supporting the move and others criticizing it as unfair.

Support for the policy Several users applauded the airline’s decision, calling it a long-overdue measure. “I agree with it and glad this is finally happening,” one user wrote, though adding sympathy for staff who would have to enforce the rule. Another user remarked, “If you occupy the space of two seats, you pay for two seats.”

A plus-size woman also supported the decision, commenting, “Yes, I absolutely agree with this. Airlines are in the business to make money. That is just how it is.”

Others echoed frustration with cramped seating. “This is everyone’s worst nightmare. It’s bad enough in those minuscule plane seats, let alone having an enormous person next to you,” one person said. Another user added bluntly, “If they cannot fit in ONE seat, then yes, they need to buy two. Maybe three.”

Concerns about passenger comfort Many framed the issue around fairness to paying customers. “When I purchase a ticket for a seat, I expect to be the only one in it,” one user explained. Another said, “I’m small, 120 lbs, and hate when an obese person takes up part of my seat that I paid for.”

Some drew comparisons to luggage fees. “If my suitcase is overweight, I pay a fee. How is it any different?” a user asked. Another argued, “You use it or prevent someone else from using theirs, then you pay for it.”

Calls for stricter rules Several voices went further, suggesting weight-based ticketing or additional charges. “Why is there not a weight limit per ticket?” one asked. Another claimed, “Someone plus-size inhibits the ability of a person sitting in front of them from reclining. They should pay for three extra seats.”

Another user warned of safety risks, stating, “They shouldn’t be allowed to fly as their size presents a clear danger to other passengers in an emergency evacuation.”

Dissent A few users disagreed with the approach, calling it unnecessarily harsh. One person commented, “I do not agree with the policy,” while others suggested airlines could instead create standardized or larger seats, though acknowledging costs would likely be passed to all passengers.

What Southwest is changing The policy takes effect January 27, the same day Southwest introduces assigned seating. From then on, passengers who cannot fit between standard seat armrests must purchase an additional seat in advance.

Currently, plus-size travelers can request a free extra seat at the airport or pay upfront and seek a refund later. Under the new system, refunds are possible but no longer guaranteed. Passengers must purchase the second seat in the same booking class and request a refund within 90 days, provided the flight wasn’t full.

If travelers who need extra space don’t buy the additional seat beforehand, they will have to purchase one at the airport or be rebooked on a later flight if the plane is full.