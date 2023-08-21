IFC to invest $100 million in IIFL Home Finance to increase access to housing finance for low-income groups in India2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:06 PM IST
IFC to invest $100m in IIFL Home Finance to increase access to housing finance for economically weaker sections in India.
International Finance Corporation (IFC) is set to invest up to $100 million in IIFL Home Finance Limited (IIFL HFL) in a move aimed at increasing access to housing finance for economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG), including women borrowers in India. This investment is poised to catalyse India's affordable housing sector, foster eco-friendly construction practices, and contribute to India's climate objectives.