Ramadan 2025: Muslims in India would begin Roza, fasting, from Sunday, March 2. The Jama Masjid in Delhi, and Lucknow's Shahi Imam made the announcement after Ramadan's first crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, February 28.
During Roza fasting, Muslims start their day with Sehri, known as a pre-dawn meal, and break their fast with Iftar, a meal which is eaten after sunset.
LiveMint brings you a list of Sehri and Iftaar timings across various cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai among others. The timings however, are subject to change, hence it is advisable to check with your nearest mosque.
Here's a list of the Sehri and Iftaar timings for various cities on Sunday, March 2:
|City
|Sehri time
|Iftaar time
|Delhi
|5:26 am
|6:23 pm
|Lucknow
|5:13 am
|6:08 pm
|Kolkata
|4:44 am
|5: 41 pm
|Mumbai
|5:45 am
|6: 44 pm
|Chennai
|5:14 am
|6: 18 pm
|Bengaluru
|5:25 am
|6: 33 pm
|Kochi
|5:28 am
|6: 36 pm
|Jaipur
|5:32 am
|6:32 pm
|Ahmedabad
|5:38 am
|6: 49 pm
As per the tradition, Muslims break their fast by eating dates. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad also broke his fast by eating a date.
The month-long fast of Ramadan, known as Roza, concludes with the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr. During this occasion, people gather with friends, family, and loved ones, prepare special delicacies, and spend quality time together.
Ramadan 2025 is particularly significant as it commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.
Ramadan is likely to end on March 31, depending on when the next crescent moon is sighted. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated the day after. This year, Eid al-Fitr could be celebrated on either March 31, or April 1, depending on when the moon is sighted.
If the moon is sighted on March 30, Eid would be celebrated on March 31, and if not, April 1, would mark Eid.
