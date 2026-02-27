Iftar timing today, 27 February: When will the fast be broken this evening?

Ramadan 2026: The sacred Islamic month of Ramadan is currently underway. Since its beginning is tied strictly to the lunar cycle, the crescent moon is generally sighted in Gulf nations and Western territories first, while India and its neighbours typically begin their observance one day later.

In India, Ramadan officially started on Thursday, 19 February, initiating a season of prayer, contemplation, and spiritual rejuvenation for Muslims nationwide. The traditional start depends on the physical sighting of the new moon, which creates a slight scheduling offset between the Middle East and Southern Asia.

Understanding Iftar Throughout the month, Muslims maintain their fast from sunup to sundown. Iftar represents a cornerstone of these daily observances. It is the evening meal served specifically to break the fast immediately following the Maghrib (sunset) prayer.

Iftar Schedule for 27 February As sunset occurs at different moments based on geography, Iftar timings fluctuate across regions. Precise times will differ whether you are located in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, or Mumbai.

New Delhi - 6:21 p.m.

Hyderabad - 6:23 p.m.

Mumbai - 6:45 p.m.

Bengaluru - 6:28 p.m

Lucknow - 6:07 p.m.

Chennai- 6:17 p.m

Kolkata- 5:39 p.m.

Muslims revere Ramadan as the holiest period within the Islamic calendar. This holy month is defined by fasting, deep reflection, and an increased devotion to Allah. During this ninth month of the lunar year, observers across the globe abstain from all food and liquid between dawn and dusk, dedicating their daylight hours to reciting the Qur’an and fortifying their faith.

Ramadan honours Sawm, the fourth pillar of Islam. This practice of fasting inspires Muslims to exercise discipline, thankfulness, and empathy. By refraining from nourishment during the day, believers commemorate the origins of the faith and the spiritual significance of sacrifice.