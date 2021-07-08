IHCL to open Vivanta hotel in Ahmedabad by 2022

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a Vivanta hotel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This is a management contract for an existing hotel in the city, which would be undergoing renovations before being flagged as Vivanta, the hospitality firm said. The property is slated to open in 2022.

Vivanta Ahmedabad, a 176-room hotel located on SG Highway, is at a driving distance from Gandhinagar, the state capital as well as important business complexes. The hotel’s dining options will include Mynt, an all-day dining restaurant, lobby café Swirl and a specialty restaurant. The recreational facilities will comprise a pool, fitness centre and spa, meeting rooms, and a banquet hall for social and business gatherings.

The property is owned by Leela Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd which is part of a prominent business house of Gujarat, with diverse interests in buying, selling and recycling of ships, hospitality, real estate and infrastructure, fine diamond jewellery, travel and tours and electronic and print media.

“We are happy to partner with IHCL for Vivanta Ahmedabad. This will be the first Vivanta in the city, bringing in a refreshing new take in hospitality," said Komalkant F Sharma, chairman and managing director, Leela Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have five hotels in Ahmedabad including one under development.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have five hotels in Ahmedabad including one under development.

IHCL has a portfolio of 221 hotels including 55 under development globally across four continents, 12 countries and in over 100 locations. These include multiple hotel brands including Taj Hotels, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger.

