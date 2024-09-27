IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue - all you need to know about the 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

IIFA Awards 2024: The three-day affair will see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan adding charm to the event as a host along with renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. Check date, time, venue and other details here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published27 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
IIFA Awards 2024: On the first day, the 3-day festivities will mark its beginning with IIFA Utsavam
IIFA Awards 2024: On the first day, the 3-day festivities will mark its beginning with IIFA Utsavam(ANI)

IIFA Awards 2024: The 24th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (also known as the IIFA Awards) will begin today, September 29. The three-day affair will see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan adding charm to the event as a host along with renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.

Date

The three-day affaire will commence on September 27 and conclude on September 29. On the first day, that is Friday, the event will mark its beginning with IIFA Utsavam, celebrating the four South Indian film industries —Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This will be followed by IIFA Awards night on Day 2, that is September 28. The three-day festivities will conclude with IIFA Rocks event dedicated to the music industry on the final day, that is September 29.

Venue

IIFA awards are all set to take place at the iconic Yas Island of Abu Dhabi for the third time in a row. Expressing excitement about this co-hosting gig at the iconic Etihad Arena, King Khan in a statement said, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing,” reported india.com. 

The Pathaan actor added, “I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!"

While announcing his return to host the grand 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, Koffee With Karan anchor said, “For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA’s advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is set to join the star-studded elite line-up and set the stage on fire with his performance at IIFA Awards 2024.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue - all you need to know about the 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta share price

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India share price

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.000.00
      Chennai
      77,051.000.00
      Delhi
      77,203.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.