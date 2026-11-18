Nipun Goel, who has led the investment banking business at Fairfax-backed IIFL Capital Services Ltd for more than a decade, is stepping down from his role, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

Goel, president and head of investment banking at the Mumbai-based financial services firm, has decided to leave after more than 14 years with the group, the people said, requesting anonymity as the information is not public. His next move could not immediately be ascertained.

His departure leaves senior vice-president and head of corporate finance Pinak Bhattacharyya among the potential internal contenders for the top role.

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Goel's exit comes amid a boom in India's primary markets, which have remained among the busiest globally over the past two years, fuelled by strong domestic mutual fund inflows and founders seeking to monetize their stakes. The surge in dealmaking has intensified competition for senior bankers, with domestic boutique firms and global lenders vying for talent to manage a deep pipeline of listings.

Under Goel's leadership, the firm secured a place among India's leading equity capital markets advisers, ranking fifth in the country in 2025, according to LSEG data.

Fairfax, which owns a 38% stake in the investment banking and wealth management firm, had sought to raise its holding to 51% through an open offer. By 16 November 2026, shareholders had tendered 12 million shares, representing a 12.04% stake. The Canadian investment firm is also in the process of completing a of a majority stake in government-owned IDBI Bank.

Moneycontrol was the first to report Goel's departure earlier on Wednesday. An email sent to IIFL Capital did not immediately elicit a response. Goel did not respond to requests for comment by phone or text.

Impressive record In the quarter ended 30 September, the division executed 28 capital markets and advisory transactions, including 19 IPOs and large qualified institutional placements for companies such as Life Insurance Corp. of India, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd, according to the company's financials.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Goel joined the India Infoline group in March 2012 from Nomura Holdings Inc., where he headed the Japanese bank's investment banking operations in India. Before that, he spent 14 years at Bank of America Corp.'s subsidiary DSP Merrill Lynch, rising to the rank of managing director.

When Goel joined IIFL, the firm was primarily known for its retail brokerage and institutional equities research. Over the following decade, he built its corporate finance and equity capital markets businesses, drawing on the group's distribution network among high-net-worth individuals and domestic institutions to win mandates against global investment banks.

The leadership change at IIFL Capital, formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd., follows other senior-level exits, including that of chief risk officer Mahesh Moopanar in October.

IIFL Capital IIFL Capital is also navigating a shift in its ownership structure following an open offer to its public shareholders.

Fairfax, which owns a 38% stake in the investment banking and wealth management firm, had sought to raise its holding to 51% through an open offer. By 16 November 2026, shareholders had tendered 12 million shares, representing a 12.04% stake.

The Canadian investment firm is also in the process of completing a ₹52,878 crore acquisition of a majority stake in government-owned IDBI Bank, in what is set to be one of India's largest cross-border transactions in recent years.

Fairfax has said it plans to transform IDBI Bank into a diversified financial services group by bringing its existing financial sector investments in India, including IIFL Capital, under the bank's umbrella.

"Fairfax's objective in buying the 60.72% interest in IDBI Bank is to make it, over time, a leading global Indian bank headquartered in India," the company said in a statement on 12 November.