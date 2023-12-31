IIL plans to develop vaccines for lumpy skin disease
Considering the demand for vaccines for veterinary diseases like foot and mouth, the IIL is expanding their manufacturing units
New Delhi: The Indian Immunological Institute, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is working on new vaccines to treat lumpy skin disease and infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) virus along with a combination of vaccines for protection against rabies, said Dr K. Anand Kumar, managing director, Indian Immunologicals Ltd.