Home / News / IIM-B begins CAT 2022 registration process; here's steps to register

IIM-B begins CAT 2022 registration process; here's steps to register

As per the details, over 2,50,000 candidates are most likely to apply for CAT 2022.
2 min read . 01:19 PM ISTLivemint

Applicants willing to fill the registration process, have to pay a CAT registration fees of 2,300 for general candidates and 1,150 for reserved candidates.

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) 3 August began the regitration if Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 ay 10 am through their official website -- iimcat.ac.in. The last day for registration is 14 September.

Applicants willing to fill the registration process, have to pay a CAT registration fees of 2300 for general candidates and 1150 for reserved candidates. The CAT 2022 exam will be conducted on 27 November.

The CAT 2022 Exam results will likely be announced by the second week of January 2023. The score will be available on the website and is only valid till 31 December, 2023. Following this, no inquiries on the release of CAT 2022 scorecards will be entertained.

ALSO READ: IIM CAT 2022 application process to begin today at iimcat.ac.in; check details

As per the details, over 2,50,000 candidates are most likely to apply for CAT 2022.

Steps to apply for CAT 2022:

1) Visit CAT 2022 official website - iimcat.ac.in.

2) Click on the 'Register' button in the right middle of the homepage.

3) It will redirect you to the CAT form page. From there fill out the CAT registration form 2022 using valid and required details.

4) Using the CAT login credentials, go to the dashboard and fill in the CAT application form.

5) Upload scanned documents required for CAT registration 2022.

6) Pay the CAT registration fees in online mode using any payment gateway.

7) Submit the filled CAT form 2022 and take a printout of it for your future reference.

The CAT Exam 2022 will take place in 150 cities across the country, in three slots of 2 hours each - Slot 1 from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm, slot 2- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and slot 3 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The CAT 2022 scores will be accepted by 20 IIMs and over 100 top MBA colleges like MDI Gurgaon, FMS Delhi, IIT Delhi, IIT Mumbai, SPJIMR, GIM Goa, Great Lakes, FORE, IMT Ghaziabad, TAPMI, MICA, etc.

