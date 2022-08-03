IIM-B begins CAT 2022 registration process; here's steps to register

Applicants willing to fill the registration process, have to pay a CAT registration fees of ₹2,300 for general candidates and ₹1,150 for reserved candidates.
The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) 3 August began the regitration if Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 ay 10 am through their official website -- iimcat.ac.in. The last day for registration is 14 September.
Applicants willing to fill the registration process, have to pay a CAT registration fees of ₹2300 for general candidates and ₹1150 for reserved candidates. The CAT 2022 exam will be conducted on 27 November.
The CAT 2022 Exam results will likely be announced by the second week of January 2023. The score will be available on the website and is only valid till 31 December, 2023. Following this, no inquiries on the release of CAT 2022 scorecards will be entertained.
