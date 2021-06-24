IIT Delhi set to introduce a public policy programme

Technology, engineering and management aside, the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT Delhi) has decided to also start teaching public policy.

IIT Delhi will start a new post-graduate programme called Master of Public Policy from the upcoming 2021-22 academic year but with a focus on science, technology, innovation (STI) and development.

“The objective of this new programme is to provide interdisciplinary training to students from diverse backgrounds and transform them into top-quality policy professionals and scholars," IIT Delhi said on Thursday.

“We are very excited to launch this new programme. Given its focus on science, technology, innovation (STI) and development, it is the first programme of its kind in India. We believe that it will help students understand and contribute to how STI can address developmental challenges in a better way, the importance of which cannot be overstated and will only grow over time," said Ambuj Sagar, head of the school of public policy.

“And of course, the students will have the chance to partake of the broader rich academic environment of IIT Delhi. All in all, we believe that this will be an exciting and unique learning opportunity for the students," Sagar added.

IIT said that it will admit students from diverse backgrounds including medical, law, architecture, engineering, science and arts to make the experience broader.

IIT Delhi is one of the top universities in the country and in the recently announced QS World University Rankings kit was placed among the best 200 in the world. In India, IIT Bombay and the Indian Institute of Science are the other two institutes that featured in this global list.

IIT Delhi has also been granted the institute of eminence (IoE) status by the Union government granting it a wider academic, financial and administrative autonomy. Following the IoE status, IIT Delhi has expressed its desire to add new schools beyond the core engineering and technology space. Its effort to add public policy into its bouquet of offerings is a step in that direction.

